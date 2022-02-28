Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Shares of NUE traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.49. The stock had a trading volume of 48,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.92. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

