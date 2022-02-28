Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $73,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.55. 59,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

