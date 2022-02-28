Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 10.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Comcast by 615.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,334 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

CMCSA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.67. The company had a trading volume of 271,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,752,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $211.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

