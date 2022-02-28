Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $74.75, but opened at $71.02. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $75.08, with a volume of 2,315 shares.

The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,679 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,221,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,783,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,764,000 after purchasing an additional 542,819 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 396,038 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

