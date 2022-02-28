Benchmark Boosts Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $42.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.57.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $890.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

