Berenberg Bank Boosts WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,185

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,045 ($14.21) to GBX 1,185 ($16.12) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.72) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.71) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.27) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,323.67 ($18.00).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 1,030.50 ($14.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,160.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,070.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 863 ($11.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.75).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a yield of 1.59%. WPP’s payout ratio is 0.59%.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.