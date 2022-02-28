Berenberg Bank Upgrades Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERFSF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.50.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $98.53 on Thursday. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.33.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.