BHPCoin (BHP) Price Up 190.2% This Week

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002741 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 190.2% against the U.S. dollar. BHPCoin has a market cap of $23.85 million and $10.29 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.75 or 0.06759189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,084.21 or 0.99944877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00046522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00049765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002834 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

