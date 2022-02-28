Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stake Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $422.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $338.79 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $532.33.

Bio-Techne Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.