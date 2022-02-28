Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.94), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $121.94 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.36 and a 200 day moving average of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

In other news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,608 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 797,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,969,000 after purchasing an additional 60,009 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 44,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,787,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

