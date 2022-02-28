Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.63. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.88 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

