BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,511 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,169 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 587.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 229,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $11.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

AG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

First Majestic Silver Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.