BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,511 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,169 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 587.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 229,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AG opened at $11.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $18.93.
First Majestic Silver Profile (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.
