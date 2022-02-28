BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $612,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $139.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.23. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.30%.

About Colliers International Group (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.