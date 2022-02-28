BlackRock Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 161,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.58% of Agile Therapeutics worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 194,055 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.08. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGRX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

