BlackRock Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.49% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $33.86 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $442.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $38,275.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMAO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

