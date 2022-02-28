BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Manning & Napier worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 708,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manning & Napier in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE MN opened at $8.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Manning & Napier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.