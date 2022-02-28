BlackRock Inc. Sells 120,170 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 120,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.13% of Ardmore Shipping worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 624.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 122,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.62.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Ardmore Shipping (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.