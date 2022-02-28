Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Bloom Energy worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bloom Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bloom Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after buying an additional 362,680 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $912,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $20.32 on Monday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 3.66.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 545.27% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

