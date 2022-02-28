BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) PT Raised to $125.00 at Benchmark

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $96.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $850.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.92.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $3.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after buying an additional 51,283 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 5.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 477,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the third quarter worth $8,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlueLinx by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 2,108.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 131,978 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

