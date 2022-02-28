BMO Capital Markets Cuts Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to C$37.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QBCRF. TD Securities cut their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Quebecor stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

