BMO Capital Markets Raises Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$43.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James set a C$43.50 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$44.03.

PPL opened at C$42.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$23.35 billion and a PE ratio of 21.32. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$32.30 and a twelve month high of C$43.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

