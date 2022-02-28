BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 183,167 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 407.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,167 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.19% of PacWest Bancorp worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,353,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,682,000 after purchasing an additional 175,377 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,482,000 after purchasing an additional 117,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 183,794 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after purchasing an additional 879,754 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW opened at $49.02 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

