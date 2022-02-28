BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,846 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Waters were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,050,168,000 after acquiring an additional 80,183 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Waters by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,850,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Waters by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 239,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,147,000 after acquiring an additional 101,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Waters by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,863,000 after acquiring an additional 134,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $323.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

