BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $9.15 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after buying an additional 1,104,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after buying an additional 757,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,241,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,777,000 after buying an additional 567,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,370 shares of company stock worth $5,346,001 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.34 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

