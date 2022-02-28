Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$62.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Boardwalk REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$57.75 to C$56.25 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Desjardins downgraded Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.11.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$56.37. 125,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.99. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$35.88 and a 12 month high of C$57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.