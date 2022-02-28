Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $2,750.00 at JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus raised Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,725.19.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,053.57 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,446.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,377.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 99.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

