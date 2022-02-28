Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $2,750.00 at JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,725.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,446.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2,377.30. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,053.57 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking will post 99.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

