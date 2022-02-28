Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,440 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.07% of Boot Barn worth $28,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in Boot Barn by 570.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 24.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 114,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $86.23 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average of $102.02.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

