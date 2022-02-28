Brick & Kyle Associates Has $5.26 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.7% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $549.83 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $216.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $596.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

