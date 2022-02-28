Brick & Kyle Associates Takes $400,000 Position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Brick & Kyle Associates owned about 0.22% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2,084.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 311,964 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 315,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 37.7% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JHS opened at $13.53 on Monday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.8103 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

