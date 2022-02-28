Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BRDG opened at $21.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 81,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 56,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

BRDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

