Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,814 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Brixmor Property Group worth $17,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 630.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,130,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,998,000 after buying an additional 975,756 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,260,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,084,000 after purchasing an additional 407,100 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 595,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after buying an additional 376,453 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $7,752,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

BRX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.45. 59,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,450. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

