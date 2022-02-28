Brokerages Anticipate Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) will report sales of $142.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.60 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $286.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $588.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.70 million to $589.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $690.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $88.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $70.17 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.80.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (AZTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.