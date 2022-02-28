Brokerages Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.52 Million

Analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) will report sales of $63.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.81 million and the lowest is $62.26 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $68.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $254.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.47 million to $257.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $267.30 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $270.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $262,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,821.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,238 shares of company stock worth $348,266 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,032 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDXG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.13. 21,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,155. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.96.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

