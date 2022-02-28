Brokerages Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Announce $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.80. PulteGroup reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PHM opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

