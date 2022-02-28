Brokerages Anticipate Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Wingstop reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,057. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WING traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.78. 4,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,855. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 144.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.67 and a 200-day moving average of $165.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

