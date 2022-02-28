Brokerages Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Zogenix reported earnings of ($1.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZGNX. Guggenheim cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities cut Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair cut Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of ZGNX traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $26.26. 2,935,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,379. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,435,000 after acquiring an additional 143,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 382,757 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,090,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,476,000 after acquiring an additional 883,744 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 23.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 516,935 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 84.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,181 shares during the period.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

