Brokerages Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. 365,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,364. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Barclays PLC raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 292,435 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 204,306 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 476,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 353.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 367,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 286,721 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

