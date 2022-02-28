Brokerages Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) to report $128.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.10 million and the highest is $130.40 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $127.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $529.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.90 million to $535.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $562.50 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $565.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIN. StockNews.com lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $47.92. 435,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.44. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $300,898 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 22.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after buying an additional 691,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

