Brokerages Expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Post Earnings of $9.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) will post $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.93 and the highest is $10.09. Quidel posted earnings of $4.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $16.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $107.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day moving average of $129.20. Quidel has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $180.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Quidel by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quidel by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 88,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Quidel during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quidel by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

