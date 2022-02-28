Brokerages Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

RMBS traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. 903,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,760. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.75 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

