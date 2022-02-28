Brokerages Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. Sharps Compliance posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $120.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of -0.29. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

