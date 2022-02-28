Brokerages Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Post $0.14 EPS

Analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Simulations Plus reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 695,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 219,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 135,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $5,591,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $38.99 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $786.62 million, a PE ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

