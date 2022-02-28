Brokerages Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. Uniti Group posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $12.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. Uniti Group has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

