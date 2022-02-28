Brokerages Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.88. WSFS Financial posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,123 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,875 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 672,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,750,000 after acquiring an additional 296,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 1,293.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 237,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 223.4% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 260,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 179,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $56.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.14%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.