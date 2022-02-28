Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target at $58.00

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANCUF. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of ANCUF remained flat at $$40.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.3474 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.