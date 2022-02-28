Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target at $58.00

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANCUF. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of ANCUF remained flat at $$40.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.3474 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.