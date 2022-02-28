Brokerages Set Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) PT at $7.58

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASPU shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Aspen Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Aspen Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 53,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,223. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $30.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.63. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aspen Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 292,505 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aspen Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 343,090 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aspen Group by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 823,125 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,186,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

