Brokerages Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Target Price at $296.00

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in CACI International by 119.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI opened at $266.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CACI International has a 52 week low of $215.18 and a 52 week high of $290.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.03.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

