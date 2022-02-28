Brokerages Set Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) PT at C$219.75

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$219.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on KXS. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

TSE:KXS traded down C$2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$143.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,500. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$124.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$229.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$161.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$181.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 36,000.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

