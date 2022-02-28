Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Target Price at $71.75

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.96. 22,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,410. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $3,876,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,313,381 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

